Catholic Charities of Omaha breaks ground on new campus

Posted at 6:45 PM, Sep 29, 2021
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - A groundbreaking took place Wednesday for a non-profit looking to help a growing need in the community.

Catholic Charities of Omaha broke ground on a new campus over by 93rd and Bedford.

The organization is nearly a century old and helps Nebraskans facing issues like hunger, poverty, domestic violence, and homelessness.

Once complete, the new space will help the agency expand its services to reach a growing number of Nebraskans in need.

The new campus will also offer a 24-hour domestic abuse hotline.

