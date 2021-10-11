Catholic educators in the metro learn about cybersecurity and more at Duchesne Academy

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Monday, Catholic educators around Omaha spent the day at Duchesne Academy to learn more about cybersecurity and virtual reality in the classroom. A speaker from UNO also provided a presentation on STEM education.

"I think one of the best things that teachers appreciate about conferences are that colleague-to-colleague model to learning,” said Jason Schlesiger. “What teachers in your school are doing or other ideas gives you ideas to bring back to your school the next day and hopefully benefit your students during the fall semester."

Duchesne Academy says it hopes Catholic schools will gather for this conference on an annual basis going forward.

