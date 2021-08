OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to a release from Omaha Performing Arts, Andrew Lloyd Webber’s CATS will take over the Orpheum theater Sept. 28 through Oct. 3.

Tickets for the show go on sale Thursday, Aug. 5 at the TicketOmaha website and can also be purchased in-person at the Holland Performing Arts Center box office entrance.

