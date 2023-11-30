Cause for concern in Douglas County as RSV cases spike

There are 162 cases of Respiratory Syncytial Virus this week alone

Health leaders say kids and seniors are most at risk

Video shows what leaders do to keep an eye on things in real time



Below is a transcript of the on-air broadcast:

More people are getting sick this winter.

There are 62 cases of respiratory syncytial virus also known as RSV in Douglas County this week alone.

Health leaders say kids are most at risk.

“RSV can be pretty detrimental to infants. They can develop pneumonia and bronchitis.”

Earlier this month, the CDC announced it would send out about 77,000 additional RSV vaccines for infants.

Though the concern was... That might just be a drop in the bucket -- nationwide.

Douglas County deputy health director Justin Frederick says this sort of local spike is common this time of year.

And we wondered what they do to keep an eye on it.

“So were looking at the number of cases that are coming in. We’re looking at the percent of positive tests, right? We’re looking at emergency department visits. We’re looking at wastewater for Covid-19.”

He says take caution by washing your hands, wearing a mask in the airport, and staying home if you’re sick. He adds people with symptoms should talk to a doctor.

