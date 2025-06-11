Safety concerns: Neighbors question potential townhomes near what they say is a dangerous intersection

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. (KMTV) — This land near 222nd and Center could be turned into over 60 townhomes. And neighbors said they're upset about it. One reason is because just a short distance away is this intersection, which neighbors said is dangerous. They sais the potential townhomes would only make it worse.

Since 2018, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office has reported 27 crashes at the intersection. For years, neighbors said they've been asking for change.

"You're playing Russian roulette with kids," said neighbor Bill Black. "If I got a teenager, which thank God I don't. But, if you have a teenager that's crossing this street, we're putting their lives in danger."

The Nebraska Department of Transportation said it's considering adding a stoplight, turn lanes, and potentially lane expansions several years from now.

The proposed development was laid over until the August Omaha Planning Board meeting. Part of the reason was the delayed communication from the developer's team about a neighborhood meeting.

"When they try to backdoor this and try to slide it under the covers, it just reeks of let's slip this thing through and not notify neighbors," said Black.

KMTV talked with the developer who says that he fully intends to hold meetings and work with neighbors and NDOT.

He said these townhomes serve as a purpose to bring different types of housing to western Douglas County.

In this situation, neighbor Kim Rocheville said she thinks the townhomes are not appropriate.

"Many of the neighborhoods don't have sidewalks. We don't even have a real traffic light out there. It was a big surprise to hear about this rezoning plan," she said.

Black said he would like to see the area used for something else.

"Naturally as a neighborhood, we are pretty up in arms about this," he said.

Black tells me that the neighborhood board will be having a meeting, Thursday, to discuss the plans going forward.

The developer said there will be a neighborhood meeting scheduled before the August planning board meeting.

