CB nonprofit aiding struggling families during Child Abuse Prevention Month

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Neb. (KMTV) — You'll soon see pinwheels popping up around the metro. They're being placed across the area to mark Child Abuse Prevention Month.

In Council Bluffs, Promise Partners is doing what it can to help prevent child abuse.

The organization works with struggling families and helps them correct issues that can cause neglect, stress or other negative outcomes that put families in danger.

“We have some families that have had some really difficult situations and life circumstances that were thrown at them. All parents want to be the best parents they can be and some parents are just not starting at the same equal starting point. We believe in promoting the strength of families,” said Promise Partners Executive Director Patricia Russman.

Promise Partners has a network of family support services and welcomes all struggling families to reach out.

Visit the promise partners website at https://www.promisepartners.org/ for more information.

