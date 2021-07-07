CBPD officer arrested in connection to domestic assault allegation

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — According to a release from the Council Bluffs Police Department (CBPD), one of its detectives was arrested on Tuesday in connection to an assault allegation.

The CBPD is remaining tight-lipped but provided the following:

The Council Bluffs Police Department is aware that an employee, Detective Craig Schuetze, was arrested, on July 6th, 2021, by the Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office related to an assault allegation. Schuetze has been placed on Administrative Leave pending the outcome of the criminal case.



As this is a personnel matter, no further information will be released by CBPD.

The Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office also commented:

On Tuesday July 6th, 2021, the Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office was asked to assist the Council Bluffs Police with a domestic assault investigation in the City of Council Bluffs. The accused in the assault is a City of Council Bluffs Police employee. Upon the Sheriff’s Office Investigation, and in consultation with the Pottawattamie County Attorney, Craig Schuetze, was arrested for domestic abuse assault and strangulation with bodily injury. Schuetze was booked for the charges in the Pottawattamie County jail. He was later released by the Court.



Information as to the charges and prosecution of this case will be provided by the Pottawattamie County Attorney. Information as to Mr. Schuetze’s employment can be directed to the Council Bluffs Police department.



As the investigation is continuing no additional information will be released by the Sheriff’s Office.



