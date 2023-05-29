CBPD: Pickup truck crashes into Council Bluffs Camping World building Monday

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — A pickup crashed into a building at Camping World in Council Bluffs on Monday morning, the Council Bluffs Police Department said in a news release.

At approximately 11:13 a.m. fire and police units responded to a call for a personal injury collision. Upon arrival, say police, first responders found that a Ford F-150 had driven up and over a parking spot and into the front of a building. An employee, who was sitting at a desk behind the wall, was struck and propelled forward.

The injured 26-year-old Camping World employee was transported by private auto to the hospital and police say their injuries were non-life-threatening. The 76-year-old man driving the pickup was not injured.

According to the news release, the vehicle was "driven between the main metal frameworks of the building and mainly damaged nonstructural support metal studs. A hole approximately 12’ x 12’ was sustained in the side of the building. Glass partition offices inside of the building were also damaged."

