Celebrate CB Days highlights Council Bluffs pride all week long with carnival, parade, scavenger hunt and more

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa. (KMTV) — The festivities have already begun in Council Bluffs for Celebrate CB Days. The annual tradition started more than 50 years ago to celebrate the city’s pride.

Whether you call Council Bluffs home or not, organizers say there’s something for everyone. Events include a carnival, parade, symphony performance, and a scavenger hunt featuring city landmarks.

“Each of the locations throughout the city are where magical moments happen,” Lindsey Rodgers, The 712 Initiative said.

Rodgers said the scavenger hunt runs all week and can be accessed via a smartphone app

Magical Moments is the theme of this year’s CB Days celebrations. Events kicked off with a mayor’s proclamation Monday and Clean Sweep Tuesday. A carnival will be held Thursday through the weekend, and a parade will be held Saturday morning.

Afterward, there’s still more to explore, Rodgers outlined activities for families at Bayliss Park.

