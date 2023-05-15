Watch Now
Celebrate Council Bluffs wraps up on Sunday with a carnival next to Bayliss Park

The Council Bluffs celebration wrapped up on Mother's Day with a carnival.
Posted at 12:46 PM, May 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-15 13:46:06-04

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — It was a week of celebration in Council Bluffs as the city celebrated pride in the community.

The festivities wrapped up on Mother's Day with a special carnival. Karlee McIntosh said her family brought her to the carnival to celebrate Mother's Day. She says both she and her husband grew up with the celebration and now they attend as a family.

3 News Now Photojournalist Bo Peterson captured the excitement and sounds.

