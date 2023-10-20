Celebrate Creativity event exposes area teens to the arts: 'I can be creative when I do art'

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Each year, the Omaha Symphony collaborates with the Joslyn Art Museum to expose more kids to the arts. It's called Celebrating Creativity, a week-long event, that challenges students to get out of the textbooks and immerse themselves in the arts.

“Celebrate Creativity as far as we know isn’t replicated anywhere else in the country," said Liz Kendallweisser, with the Omaha Symphony. “The goal is to expose students to a myriad of disciplines to try to figure out what creative pursuit fits best for them.”

Kids get exposure to stage combat, percussion, wire art, juggling classes, and more. Kendallweisser loves seeing them challenge themselves.

“A lot of times they’ll start with something that feels comfortable and familiar, and then they’ll push themselves out of their zone a little bit,” she said.

The kids love the opportunity to express themselves,

“I can be creative when I do art,” said Haley Miller, a student at Lincoln Lutheran. “I can use what I want to use.”

“You can really do whatever you put your mind to if you just think about it,” said Elaina Peterson, a student at Cedar Bluff Public Schools.

About 850 kids took part in this year’s Celebrate Creativity event. Each day, they wrap up with a performance from the Omaha Symphony.

