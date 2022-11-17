Celebrate the holidays early with these affordable local events

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The holidays are finally here with these affordable local events happening this weekend.

Songs & Stories with Steven Page

Nov. 18: 7:30 p.m.

The Arts Center

Iowa Western Community College

2700 College Road

Council Bluffs, IA 51503

Ticket prices vary

Featuring songs and storytelling with award-winning musician, singer, and songwriter, Steven Page.

For more information visit: artscenter.iwcc.edu.

Winterfest at Bayliss Park

Nov. 18: 6 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Bayliss Park

599 1st Avenue

Council Bluffs, IA 51503

FREE

Featuring a lighting ceremony, hot cocoa, ice sculpting and much more.

For more information visit: facebook.com.

Holiday Popup Series at Mulhall's

Nov. 19: 12 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Mulhall's

3615 North 120th Street

Omaha, NE 68164

FREE

Featuring local makers and small businesses.

For more information visit: mullhalls.com.

Bright Nights

Nov. 19: 4:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.; Nov. 20: 4:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Lauritzen Gardens

100 Bancroft Street

Omaha, NE 68108

Tickets for Adults are $15 + tax, for Ages 3- 12 $9 + tax, and free for children 2 and under. Garden members receive 50% off ticket prices. Timed tickets are required for all guests and may be reserved at lauritzengardens.org/bright.

Featuring a 20-foot-tall poinsettia tree to a tropical paradise, see installations that glow and shine and showcase nature in a new light.

For more information visit: laurtizengardens.org.

Holiday Modern Market

Nov. 20: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Omaha Palazzo

5110 North 132nd Street

Omaha, NE 68164

Tickets $10; kids 12 and under are free

Featuring 45 small Nebraska shops, snacks, and Santa sighting.

For more information visit: facebook.com.

