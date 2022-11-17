Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Celebrate the holidays early with these affordable local events

Winterfest at Bayliss Park Fountain
City of Council Bluffs
Winterfest at Bayliss Park Fountain
Posted at 1:39 PM, Nov 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-17 14:39:51-05

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The holidays are finally here with these affordable local events happening this weekend.

Songs & Stories with Steven Page
Nov. 18: 7:30 p.m.
The Arts Center
Iowa Western Community College
2700 College Road
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
Ticket prices vary
Featuring songs and storytelling with award-winning musician, singer, and songwriter, Steven Page.
For more information visit: artscenter.iwcc.edu.

Winterfest at Bayliss Park
Nov. 18: 6 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Bayliss Park
599 1st Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
FREE
Featuring a lighting ceremony, hot cocoa, ice sculpting and much more.
For more information visit: facebook.com.

Holiday Popup Series at Mulhall's
Nov. 19: 12 p.m. - 3 p.m.
Mulhall's
3615 North 120th Street
Omaha, NE 68164
FREE
Featuring local makers and small businesses.
For more information visit: mullhalls.com.

Bright Nights
Nov. 19: 4:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.; Nov. 20: 4:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Lauritzen Gardens
100 Bancroft Street
Omaha, NE 68108
Tickets for Adults are $15 + tax, for Ages 3- 12 $9 + tax, and free for children 2 and under. Garden members receive 50% off ticket prices. Timed tickets are required for all guests and may be reserved at lauritzengardens.org/bright.
Featuring a 20-foot-tall poinsettia tree to a tropical paradise, see installations that glow and shine and showcase nature in a new light.
For more information visit: laurtizengardens.org.

Holiday Modern Market
Nov. 20: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Omaha Palazzo
5110 North 132nd Street
Omaha, NE 68164
Tickets $10; kids 12 and under are free
Featuring 45 small Nebraska shops, snacks, and Santa sighting.
For more information visit: facebook.com.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018