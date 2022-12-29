Celebrate the New Year with these spectacular Omaha metro area events this weekend

A few metro area celebrations are already sold out, but you can still ring in 2023 with these local events, many free or affordable, happening this weekend.

New Year's Eve Fireworks Spectacular

Dec. 31: 7 p.m.

Near 10th and Cass Street

FREE

Featuring fireworks and an accompanying soundtrack.

For more information visit: holidaylightsfestival.org.

Noon Year's Eve

Dec. 31: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium

3701 South 10th Street

Omaha, Nebraska 68107

Event activities are FREE to Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium members or with a regular paid Zoo admission.

Featuring a magic show, music and animals.

For more information visit: omahazoo.com.

ArtisTREES

Dec. 31: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Harvester Artist Loft and Gallery

1000 South Main Street

Council Bluffs, Iowa 51503

FREE

Featuring artist-decorated trees and winter/holiday-themed art.

For more information visit: facebook.com.

New Year's Eve at the Slowdown

Dec. 31: 8 p.m. - 2 a.m.

Slowdown

729 North 14th Street

Omaha, Nebraska 68102

Must be 21+: Tickets $20 advance (12/1 through 12/30); $30 day of show

Featuring DJs, dancing and a champagne toast at midnight.

For more information visit: wl.seetickets.us.

Throwback Party New Year's Eve

Dec. 31: 9 p.m.

The Waiting Room Lounge

6212 Maple Street

Omaha, Nebraska 68104

Tickets are $15 day of the show

For more information visit: waitingroomlounge.com.

New Year's Eve at the Granary

Dec. 31: 7 p.m. - 2 a.m.

The Granary

7401 Main Street

Ralston, Nebraska 68127

Must be 21+: Tickets are $20

Featuring line dancing, DJs, a ball drop, fireworks and a champagne toast.

For more information visit: eventbrite.com.

First Day Hikes

Jan. 1

Location: multiple state parks

Nebraska Game and Parks

Iowa Department of Natural Resources

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.