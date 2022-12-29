Celebrate the New Year with these spectacular Omaha metro area events this weekend

A few metro area celebrations are already sold out, but you can still ring in 2023 with these local events, many free or affordable, happening this weekend.
New Year's Eve Fireworks Spectacular
Dec. 31: 7 p.m.
Near 10th and Cass Street
FREE
Featuring fireworks and an accompanying soundtrack.
For more information visit: holidaylightsfestival.org.
Noon Year's Eve
Dec. 31: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium
3701 South 10th Street
Omaha, Nebraska 68107
Event activities are FREE to Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium members or with a regular paid Zoo admission.
Featuring a magic show, music and animals.
For more information visit: omahazoo.com.
ArtisTREES
Dec. 31: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Harvester Artist Loft and Gallery
1000 South Main Street
Council Bluffs, Iowa 51503
FREE
Featuring artist-decorated trees and winter/holiday-themed art.
For more information visit: facebook.com.
New Year's Eve at the Slowdown
Dec. 31: 8 p.m. - 2 a.m.
Slowdown
729 North 14th Street
Omaha, Nebraska 68102
Must be 21+: Tickets $20 advance (12/1 through 12/30); $30 day of show
Featuring DJs, dancing and a champagne toast at midnight.
For more information visit: wl.seetickets.us.
Throwback Party New Year's Eve
Dec. 31: 9 p.m.
The Waiting Room Lounge
6212 Maple Street
Omaha, Nebraska 68104
Tickets are $15 day of the show
For more information visit: waitingroomlounge.com.
New Year's Eve at the Granary
Dec. 31: 7 p.m. - 2 a.m.
The Granary
7401 Main Street
Ralston, Nebraska 68127
Must be 21+: Tickets are $20
Featuring line dancing, DJs, a ball drop, fireworks and a champagne toast.
For more information visit: eventbrite.com.
First Day Hikes
Jan. 1
Location: multiple state parks
Nebraska Game and Parks
Iowa Department of Natural Resources
