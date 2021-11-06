Celebrating Day of the Dead at Bellevue Berry and Pumpkin Ranch in Papillion

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — Day of the Dead, or Día de Muertos, is a Mexican tradition where families honor loved ones who passed away. On Saturday, it was being celebrated in the area.

At Bellevue Berry and Pumpkin Ranch, a family from Mexico was inspired to bring the tradition to Nebraskans, so community members could learn more about it.

The celebration included face painting, an offering altar, music and food.

"No matter where you're from, we all have loved ones that once upon a time were with us, and they're no longer here. When they recently pass away, we grieve in a sad way. I'm sure if they were here, they would want us to remember them in a happy way," coordinator Kassandra Roustand said.

The celebration continues Sunday starting at 11 a.m.

