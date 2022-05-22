Celebrating history and community: 'NOMAfest' welcomed for the first time to North Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — There was a party going on all day Saturday in North Omaha. Organizers hope it's the kickoff to a new tradition in the area.

The North Omaha Music and Arts Organization held its first-ever "NOMAfest" at North 24th and Lake streets.

The event featured live music, street performances and vendors.

The goal is to bring the community together all while celebrating the history and significance of the North 24th and Lake Street corridors.

“This was the street where everything was happening aside from the rich music history of North 24th Street so it was fitting to have it here,” said Executive Director Dana Murray.

The one-day event ended at 10 p.m.

Organizers say they plan to have more opportunities for the community to gather.

