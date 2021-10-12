Celebrating National Farmer's Day

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Today is a celebration of one of America's oldest industries.

October 12 is a perfect time to honor the hardworking farmers across the country as harvest season comes to an end.

To celebrate National Farmer's Day you can buy fruits and vegetables from a local farmer's market or you can also visit a nearby farm for a fun fall activity and thank a farmer in person.

RELATED: No shortage of fun activities in the Heartland with fall season near

Leaders across the country are also paying tribute to an industry that is crucial to our region.

On National Farmers Day, we honor those who provide our Nation a safe and abundant food supply, safeguard our lands, ensure the health and safety of animals, plants, and people, and facilitate opportunities for prosperity and economic development in rural America. pic.twitter.com/DM9fzcDz0I — Secretary Tom Vilsack (@SecVilsack) October 12, 2021

Nebraska’s farmers have powered through significant challenges to help feed the world and grow Nebraska over the last couple of years! #NationalFarmersDay https://t.co/2lA8OSKDmq — Gov. Pete Ricketts (@GovRicketts) October 12, 2021

Happy #NationalFarmersDay! #DYK that only 2% of us feed and sustain the rest? Especially here at the #CaterLibrary we love and honor our farmers! Images: Carter Family pic.twitter.com/fsYMgvN5ru — Jimmy Carter Presidential Library (@CarterLibrary) October 12, 2021

Today is #NationalFarmersDay and I am so thankful and proud of the work our farmers do to keep our state and nation thriving! pic.twitter.com/uOwKJaoSEP — Gov. Kim Reynolds (@IAGovernor) October 12, 2021

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.