Celebrating National Farmer's Day

National Farmer's Day
Posted at 6:26 PM, Oct 12, 2021
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Today is a celebration of one of America's oldest industries.

October 12 is a perfect time to honor the hardworking farmers across the country as harvest season comes to an end.

To celebrate National Farmer's Day you can buy fruits and vegetables from a local farmer's market or you can also visit a nearby farm for a fun fall activity and thank a farmer in person.

Leaders across the country are also paying tribute to an industry that is crucial to our region.

