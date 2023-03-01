Celebrating Nebraska's Czech influence on National Kolache Day

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — From sweet to savory, Kolaches of all types can be found at The Kolache Factory near South 84th and F Street.

"We have quite the variety of Kolaches here," said Chrissy Wilber, owner of The Kolache Factory.

Traditional Kolaches are filled with fruits and cream cheese, other Texas-inspired versions are filled with meats, cheeses, spices, and even veggies.

Wilber says making them aren't as easy as one may think.

"There’s a process, with the rising and the proofing so they do take some time," she said.

Kolaches are traditionally a Czech staple and it’s no coincidence, there’s a large number of Czechs in Omaha and Eastern Nebraska.

Steve Kovar with the Czech and Slovak Education Center and Cultural Museum said many Czechs are centered in Omaha around 13th and Martha Street, South Omaha and just west of town between Wahoo and David city.

Kovar added that Nebraska has a higher concentration of Czechs than any other US state.

Regardless of heritage, the point of this day is for everyone to enjoy the delicacy and learn something about the culture.

"When people taste it, they’ll just feel how important and how cherished we feel our culture feels to us," Colleen Kurmel, Czech and Slovak Education Center and Cultural Museum said.

