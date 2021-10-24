Celebrating Scandinavia in Elkhorn

ELKHORN, NE — Strolling down Main Street in Olde Towne Elkhorn on Saturday took you on a trip to Scandinavia.

The Little Scandinavia shop celebrated 15 years in business with a street fair featuring food, gifts, music and dancing from the region.

Shop owner Amy Anderson says the shop has a lot of appeal to Nebraskans.

"A lot of people from the Midwest have Scandinavian roots, Swedish, Danish, Norwegian," she said. "And then a lot of people maybe don't have Scandinavian roots, but they like the style, the candy, the food."

Amy's father Carl adds an historic flare by dressing up as a Viking. He also was helping satisfy the sweet tooth of guests by making Aebleskiver, which translates to "apple pancake". It has apple in it, is round, and about the size of a golf ball.

Local artist Kathryn Larson was there, showing people how she makes traditional plates from various Scandinavian countries.

Entertainment was provided by the Scandinavian Folk Dancers of Omaha, and a local Scandinavian music ensemble that featured a traditional Swedish instrument called the nyckelharpa.