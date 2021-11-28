Celebrating Small Business Saturday with local vendors and makers: 'It's another way to spread joy'

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Small Business Saturday, 68 business owners gathered in Lakeside Plaza to show off their products and creativity.

For entrepreneurs like Liana Thomas, it's about passion and not the dollars and cents.

Thomas owns Bling Co. which makes handmade earrings. She says her business is the collection of every customer she meets.

"Every time I have a customer, I always try to ask their name, ask how their day is going. It really means a lot. You almost create relationships," Thomas said.

For Thomas, it's people before profit.

"I just wanted to use them to bless other people, that's pretty much the heart and the reason why I continue to do Bling Co., despite my busy schedule working full time. I am a wife and have some other roles and responsibilities," Thomas said.

Thomas' devotion is an example of why Kayla Connelly helped organize the event with DP Management: to make the load lighter for business owners.

"They've got to compete with the bigger businesses, so giving them a space where they can shine on their own for a day without having to worry about a vendor fee or anything like that was important to us," Connelly said.

Connelly maintains that people and passion need to stay hand-in-hand.

"They were able to make a really cool business out of it, so being able to help them market themselves and get out there so they can keep doing it," Connelly said.

"It's another way to spread joy, it's another way to spread kindness when you buy something as small as an earring that person makes a little happy dance inside — because I sure do that," Thomas said.

The event today was organized by DP Management and sponsored by Honey Creek Farm.

