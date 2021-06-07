Celebrating Surviving Cancer

OMAHA, NE — Sunday was National Cancer Survivors Day, but many survivors are celebrating all this week.

Monday morning Nebraska Cancer Specialists helped survivors celebrate by having a drive-through breakfast at their facilities in Omaha and Papillion.

Staff cheered as survivors and their families drove up to get a bag filled with information on cancer along with a hot breakfast sandwich.

"I think being a cancer survivor is definitely something to be absolutely proud of," said Nebraska Cancer Specialists Marketing Director Kelly Horn. "A cancer survivor starts the day you are diagnosed and so we just encourage you to stop by and celebrate 'you' today and the rest of the week."

Those who showed up said the encouragement they got helps a lot, especially for those who are still being treated for their cancer.

You can get resources on cancer and treatments by clicking here.