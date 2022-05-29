Celebrations of sacrifice held across the Omaha metro for Memorial Day

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Parades were held across Omaha Saturday, in celebration of Memorial Day weekend.

It's a time to celebrate, but also to remember the service and sacrifice of those who've come before and given their lives to this nation.

"We've had people in our family who've been in the military so we remember their sacrifice," said spectator Ashley O'Neill. "Three brothers in the service, I'm real proud of them and this parade is for them."

People across the metro area are capping off this tough week on a positive note.

"It's really great to have the support of the community," said spectator Charise Stevens. "With so much bad that's going on it's just nice to have so much positive going on around you."

The Memorial Day parades in the Old Market and in La Vista were part of all-day celebrations for the holiday and featured live music, food and fireworks.

