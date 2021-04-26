Census numbers released after delay: Nebraska population up 7.4%, Iowa up 4.7%

WASHINGTON (AP/KMTV) — The Census Bureau says the population of the United States is 331,449,281.

The 7.4% increase over the last decade is the second slowest ever. The Census Bureau is releasing the first data from its 2020 headcount.

The release marks the official beginning of the once-a-decade redistricting battles.

The numbers released Monday, along with more detailed data expected later this year, will be used by state legislatures or independent commissions to redraw political maps to account for shifts in population.

Nebraska's population grew 7.4% in the last decade and is closing in on 2 million. The state's congressional representatives now represent a larger number of people per district than they did in 2010. In 2010, the population per representative was 610,608 but it was 654,444 in the 2020 Census.

In Iowa, the Hawkeye state's population increased 4.7% from 2010 to 2020 and is now just under 3.2 million. The population per representative was 798,102 in the 2020 Census, up from 763,447 in the 2010 Census.

Neither Nebraska nor Iowa gained or lost any Congressional seats.

