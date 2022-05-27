Central High School students walk out of class to protest school shootings

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Some Central High School students walked out of class Friday to protest gun violence. They say they want the demonstration to serve as a call for action.

“A lot of students, including myself, are very concerned about our future, in general. This is mostly a channel, not only to get the attention of adults and politicians, so that they do something, and also as a medium to express student concerns,” said student organizer, Jade Strider.

The students chanted and held handmade signs. 3 News Now asked the Omaha Public School District how it would respond and a spokesperson says that students who missed class today will be marked “truant.”

