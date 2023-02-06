Watch Now
Central High School's baseball field vandalized

Omaha Central High School
Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
Omaha Central High School is seen as students depart for the day in downtown Omaha, Nebraska on March 1, 2022.
Omaha Central High School
Posted at 8:13 AM, Feb 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-06 09:13:09-05

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Central High School's baseball field at Boyd Park has been vandalized according to a social media post from head coach Jerry Kreber.

Coach Kreber reported the vandalism on Central Baseball's Twitter page on Saturday.

He reported that bleachers were cut up, the batting turtle was stolen, gates were removed, and people were driving in the outfield.

Coach Kreber says if you see any of this going on in real-time to report it to law enforcement.

