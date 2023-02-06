Central High School's baseball field vandalized

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Central High School's baseball field at Boyd Park has been vandalized according to a social media post from head coach Jerry Kreber.

Coach Kreber reported the vandalism on Central Baseball's Twitter page on Saturday.

He reported that bleachers were cut up, the batting turtle was stolen, gates were removed, and people were driving in the outfield.

Coach Kreber says if you see any of this going on in real-time to report it to law enforcement.

This mission is impossible if our bleachers are getting cut up for scrap metal, our batting turtle stolen, our gates removed, and people driving in the outfield. pic.twitter.com/fOoVAXKfmi — Central Baseball (@OPSCHSBSB) February 5, 2023

If you happen to see any of this going on in real time, please report to th @OmahaPolice immediately. Also, you will receive an award! They include helping kids, sleeping well at night, and liking what you see in the mirror.



Go Eagles!



Coach Kreber pic.twitter.com/C3JfZ2U4ke — Central Baseball (@OPSCHSBSB) February 5, 2023

