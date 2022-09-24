Centris Credit Union employees build furniture for senior living facilities

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Employees at Centris Federal Credit Union got a chance to help people in assisted living facilities on Friday.

They worked with Build-A-Rocker to build rocking chairs and benches for folks in those facilities.

All of the furniture will be donated to eastern Nebraska veteran's homes, Florence Home, Royale Oaks Assisted Living and House of Hope Assisted Living and Memory Care.

“What we found is that there are a lot of organizations in our communities that are underprivileged and they don't have the ability to purchase a lot of different varieties of seating options,” said Chrissy Cunningham, Centris Credit Union's benefits administrator.

Earlier this year, employees built bicycles, tricycles and wagons for day care centers.

