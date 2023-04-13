Ceramic artists help folks test out sculpting skills at Gene Leahy Mall

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Visitors at Gene Leahy Mall got a chance to test out their sculpting skills on Wednesday.

Ceramic artists from Hot Shops Art Center were there helping people decorate large pots that'll go into the park.

Sculptors of all skill levels got to shape the clay into anything they could imagine.

It'll all be attached to the pots, which will return to the park with plants in them.

“It's part of the programming for the park. So we'll do this with the pottery. We got one of our glass blowers coming down a little later. some of our painters come down. so just a good way for us to be involved in the community and especially in this great new park we've got,” said Tim Barry, potter at Hot Shops Art Center.

Barry says their one rule was that if you have clay in your hands, you have to have a smile on your face.

