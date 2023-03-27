Cerebral Palsy Awareness Day carnival held on Sunday for Omaha families

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Sunday, Boys Town partnered with Special Olympics Nebraska and United Cerebral Palsy of Nebraska to host a free family-friendly carnival to celebrate Cerebral Palsy Awareness Day.

The event was coordinated by the Boys Town Institute for Human Neuroscience Research Team to give Omaha families the opportunity to celebrate the impact that people who have cerebral palsy have in our community.

“We are doing it again because we found this event drives communication. The families that are here were discussing about cerebral palsy and the needs that they have. One of the things we hear about is there is a need for addressing mental health and bringing mental health awareness to those who have cerebral palsy,” said Max Kurz, a research scientist at Boys Town National Research Hospital.

Organizers say the event has been very popular with families over the last couple of years and they hope to continue it as an annual event.

