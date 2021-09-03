Changes to Council Bluffs waste collection next week

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — The City of Council Bluffs announced changes to its trash and yard waste collection next week due to the Labor Day holiday.

The city said collection will be delayed by one day next week with Friday's collection happening on Saturday. Collection routes will still start at 6 a.m.

"In order to increase collection efficiencies and overcome continued staffing shortages, trash and yard waste may be collected in the same collection truck next week. Mixed trash and yard waste will be disposed of in a landfill with methane gas recovery that is purified into renewable natural gas. Please continue to separate yard waste from trash; mixed collection is a temporary measure for the week of Labor Day," said Council Bluffs spokeswoman, Amber Osbahr in a statement.

