Charles Herbster and Julie Slama in Beatrice courtroom Tuesday as lawsuits proceed

The cases filed by Charles Herbster, who ran for governor and State Senator Julie Slama were heard by a judge in Beatrice Tuesday afternoon.
Posted at 6:30 PM, Jun 14, 2022
BEATRICE, Neb. (KMTV) — A candidate, a state senator and a lawsuit followed by a countersuit.

Herbster is suing for defamation after Slama told a reporter that he'd groped her. Slama counter-sued him for sexual battery and attacking her character.

On Tuesday, the sides battled over procedure, but it does appear Herbster will testify under oath at some point.

They also bickered over a variety of issues including whether the attorneys should be barred from making statements to reporters.

"I don't think this case should be tried in the media. I don't think we should be issuing press releases to the press with copies of motions that haven't even been served to opposing counsel. I don't think it's appropriate to try this case in the press," said Thomas Boecker, Herbster’s attorney.

"The type of leveling of the playing field that occurred in this matter. There is simply no basis for a protective order where both parties have made statements to the press," said Marnie Jenson, attorney for Slama.

The judge will decide later on those arguments.

