Charlie Munger, Warren Buffet's sidekick at Berkshire Hathaway, dies at 99

OMAHA, Neb (KMTV/AP) — Charlie Munger, who helped Warren Buffett build Berkshire Hathaway into an investment powerhouse, has died. He was 99.

Munger's death was confirmed in a statement from the company, which said he died Tuesday at a California hospital.

Munger served as Buffett's sounding board on investments and business decisions and helped lead Berkshire as its vice chairman for decades.

In a news release, Berkshire Hathaway said the following:

Berkshire Hathaway a few minutes ago was advised by members of Charlie Munger’s family that he peacefully died this morning at a California hospital.

Warren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, wishes to say: “Berkshire Hathaway could not have been built to its present status without Charlie’s inspiration, wisdom and participation.”

The family will handle all affairs pursuant to Charlie’s instructions.

