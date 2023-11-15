CHECK IT OUT: Papillion's newest play feature

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — The City of Papillion has unveiled a new play feature at Seventh Street Park.

The feature is powered by a crank that users can turn to charge up — once ready one or multiple players hit designated targets that light up. The goal is to hit as many as possible before time runs out.

The feature also includes a wheelchair-accessible version.

The city says the feature was meant to accommodate players of all abilities.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.