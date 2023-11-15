Watch Now
CHECK IT OUT: Papillion's newest play feature

The feature is powered by a crank that users can turn to charge up — once ready one or multiple players hit designated targets that light up. The goal is to hit as many as possible before time runs out.
Posted at 7:33 PM, Nov 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-14 20:33:14-05

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — The City of Papillion has unveiled a new play feature at Seventh Street Park.

The feature also includes a wheelchair-accessible version.

The city says the feature was meant to accommodate players of all abilities.

