Checking Nebraska's laws and what consequences parents could face for their children's crimes

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Fourteen-year-old Colt Gray and his father Colin Gray both appeared in court for the first time Friday for the school shooting that killed four people in Georgia.

"I mean, I know we all said it, but something has got to change," said Cody Miltenberger, who is a criminal defense attorney and former prosecutor.

Prosecutors charged 54-year-old Colin Gray in connection after giving his son a military-style assault rifle for Christmas. When it comes to Nebraska law, Miltenberger said the state does have laws to prosecute parents for their children's crimes.

"We have in Nebraska, a theory of prosecution that's called aiding and abetting," he said. It isn't necessarily that you conducted the act yourself. But, if you provided a method for someone to do something, provided them a gun, or things of that nature; you could be prosecuted for the same crimes based on that type of theory."

Melody Vaccaro with Nebraskans Against Gun Violence said people need to be held responsible for the guns they bring into communities.

"Children don't get guns on their own. The only way that minors get guns is when adults leave them around for minors," said Vaccaro.

Miltenberger said in Nebraska and nationally, prosecuting parents for their children's crimes is based on a case-by-case basis, what the evidence dictates, and how prosecutors choose to present their case.

"I think it's a wake-up call for some people. I think you're going to see prosecutors offices across the country start to do things like they're doing in Georgia."

He said holding parents accountable is a step in the right direction to achieve change.

Nebraskans against gun violence said there needs to be a culture change in our community - emphasizing on schools communicating to parents to keep guns stored in a locked safe and away from their kids.

