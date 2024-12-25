Checking out the biggest stories from our neighborhoods: West Omaha and Gretna

WEST OMAHA AND GRETNA, Neb. (KMTV) — 2024 was a busy year for all of us in west Omaha and Gretna. Together we're counting down the most impactful stories in our communities from this year.

Let's start with what is plain to see: West Omaha and Gretna are growing fast. From a professional volleyball facility to plans for another massive shopping and entertainment district, this town is expanding.

The professional volleyball facility will be over 60,000 square feet and will feature 10 courts, locker rooms, a pro shop, and development and strength training rooms.

"To have something like this accessible to our athletes and our residents, I think it's just a really neat amenity for our community," said Gretna Mayor Mike Evans.

But not every place is growing. This abandoned hotel has been vacant for years now, but in 2024, after KMTV aired a series of reports, the city of Omaha began taking action.

Officials sent numerous violations to the hotel's out-of-state owners for broken windows, overgrown weeds, and graffiti.

"This is one of the more frustrating cases I've had in the six and a half years," said Chief Housing Inspector Scott Lane. "We felt that this company had great intentions. We have afforded them more time than necessary."

The city tells KMTV it is planning on putting a bid for demolition on this property in early 2025.

Weather made headlines all year. Starting with a blizzard and sub-zero temperatures in January to the destructive April 26 tornadoes and through a stormy summer.

In fact, back in January, neighborhood reporter John Brown had to stay in a Gretna hotel, so he was able to talk with drivers who were stranded by the storm.

"I get pretty nervous sometimes," Josh Span said. "Actually, a lot of the times, it's with other people and not knowing what they're going to do and how they're going to react. You get these people that run 80 miles an hour down the interstate in this stuff."

"One natural disaster is one too many. But to have two natural disasters within five years and to lose so much, it's hard to see a path forward," said tornado survivor Gail Pitzl.

Once the storm passed, we saw the best of our neighborhoods. And that was true in Waterloo.

"Waterloo is Waterloo," Waterloo Fire Chief Travis Harlow said. "Not only in our community, but it shows the resilience and what people can do."

And back here at Zorinsky Lake, a group of West Omaha moms created a playground for kids of all abilities.

"There shouldn't have to be a lot of thought when you go to a playground, if your kid can access the structure or whatnot. We just want a sense of community and a place where families can go and have fun," said Lauren Citro, co-founder of Imagine Inclusion.

The nearly 10,000-square-foot play space will include inclusive wheelchair swings, an in-ground merry-go-round, two ramps, musical instruments, and even surfacing. The playground is expected to be completed by next May.

Those are some of the biggest stories that resonated with me this year. I'd love to hear your thoughts on what stuck out to you, you can email me at john.brown@3newsnow.com.

