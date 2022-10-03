Chef and TV show host Guy Fieri opening restaurant at Harrah's in Council Bluffs

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa. (KMTV) — Those visiting Council Bluffs' Harrah's Hotel and Casino and outdoor concert venue Stir Cove will soon have a one-way ticket to Flavortown once Guy Fieri's new restaurant opens there next spring.

Guy Fieri's Council Bluffs Kitchen and Bar is a new concept from the acclaimed chef and TV show host created to enhance the popular outdoor music venue.

The restaurant will feature an outdoor patio with a menu that features American-style cuisine. Some highlights include Fieri's signature items like trash can nachos, burgers, sandwiches, and desserts.

“Guy Fieri is a culinary force, and we are thrilled to bring Guy Fieri’s Council Bluffs Kitchen + Bar to Harrah’s this spring,” said Thomas Roberts, General Manager of Harrah’s Council Bluffs Hotel & Casino. “Our guests have been watching Guy highlight the best in American cuisine for years, and we know they’ll love the opportunity to try Guy’s legendary flavors for themselves.”

More details about the restaurant’s hours, menu, and more will be released in the coming months, according to a press release.

