CHI Health and Latino Center of the Midlands helping students break into healthcare

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Nursing schools are seeing more interest right now and there's a local push to help educate the next generation of healthcare workers. The industry is also facing a staffing shortage. That's why CHI Health and the Latino Center of the Midlands are teaming up to give students access to the field.

Through the CHI Health Foundation, a $600,000 grant will help Latino students in high school and college explore careers in the medical field.

"Having a bilingual workforce is going to be such a great benefit to the folks we serve here every day,” said Albert Varas, CEO of the Latino Center of the Midlands. “The fact that we're not only working to build the health workforce but also a bilingual one, I think it's something pretty significant."

The grant pays for at least 24 students to become certified nursing assistants. In addition, 15 students will be given paid internships to shadow different positions within the healthcare field.

