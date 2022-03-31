CHI Health breaks ground on new health clinic in Elkhorn

ELKHORN, Neb. (KMTV) — Ground was broken on a new CHI Health Clinic in Elkhorn Wednesday.

The family health center will be just north of 204th and Dodge Street. It will have 39 exam rooms.

CHI leaders say having a clinic in Elkhorn will help them serve patients who currently drive out of their way for health care.

"We currently know that there are many people driving to various other places to get their healthcare and we know there's more to come and further west and to some of our surrounding communities too. So, there's a great need for local care and coordinated care close to home," said Primary Care Medical Director Michael Schooff.

The new clinic will open spring of 2023.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.