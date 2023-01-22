CHI Health Center hosts Midlands Auto Show over the weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — All of the newest cars, trucks and SUVs were parked in the CHI Health Center on Saturday for day two of the 2023 Midlands Auto Show.

Hundreds of different vehicles are on display for this year's show with a big focus on some of the new electric vehicles coming to the market. Organizers say last year only four E-V vehicles were at the show but that number has grown to 12 in 2023.

Organizers said the show is a helpful tool to help keep car fans interested in newer vehicles after a year of chip shortages has stunted the new car market.

“So far I have really liked the Ford Bronco. I like the way it looks but to be fair. I haven't got to the Corvette C8 yet and I know there is a number of BMWs I’d like to look at as well,” said one attendee.

The auto show ran again Sunday until 5 p.m.

