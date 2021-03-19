CHI Health experts expect more mental health symptoms amid pandemic

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Thursday, behavioral health experts with CHI Health said they expect to see more symptoms of anxiety and learning loss in children amid the pandemic.

They said parents should pay attention to their gut if they notice changes in behavior or even physical complaints like headaches and stomach aches.

Many experts believe mental health concerns will be the new wave of this pandemic — for all ages.

CHI Health’s experts are optimistic though because there seems to be more discussion about therapy and lifting the stigma of mental health needs. They hope that continues to be part of the conversation.

