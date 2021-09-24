CHI Health holding drive-thru flu shot clinics

Mask up, drive up and roll up that sleep — this is the message CHI Health Center shared ahead of a major push to get residents their flu vaccines.

With COVID so prevalent in our communities, it is so important to protect yourself from not only this coronavirus, but others as well. Hospital capacity is so high in the metro area right now and a flu outbreak could push that limit over the edge.

Because it is so serious, CHI Health is making the vaccination process simple.

Patients can make an appointment for the entire family, fill out required documentation ahead of time and drive up to a CHI Health Clinics for a fast and hassle-free experience.

The CDC suggests everyone older than six months get the flu vaccine this year and local health experts say to get vaccinated early before influenza spreads in our community.

Just like the COVID shot, the flu shot takes two weeks for antibodies to develop.

CHI will be holding the following flu shot clinics:

Clinic Location Date(s) Time Millard September 25, October 16 8 a.m. - Noon 42nd & L October 2 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Valley View October 2 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Bellevue October 3, October 17 8 a.m. - Noon 161st & Maple October 9 8 a.m. - Noon West Broadway October 9 9 a.m. - Noon LaVista October 16 8 a.m. - Noon

You can make an appointment by visiting the CHI Health website but drive-ups are welcome too.

Most insurance plans and Medicare cover the flu vaccine at no charge.

Health experts say it is safe to get your flu shot and COVID vaccine at the same time; plus, it's more convenient. They do say however that if you have symptoms of the flu or COVID, hold off on getting either vaccine. They say this is just because it's better to isolate yourself so we do not get any healthcare providers sick as well.

