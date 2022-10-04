CHI Health locations in Omaha dealing with IT security incident

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — CHI Health locations in Omaha are dealing with an IT security incident that is affecting electronic health records and other systems.

According to Senior Public Relations Strategist Taylor Miller, CHI's parent company Common Spirit Health was the victim of the security incident that is impacting facilities across the country.

3 News Now is told that some information technology systems have been taken offline as a precautionary measure.

According to reports, all facilities in Omaha, including Lakeside Hospital, Creighton University Medical Center, Bergan Mercy and Immanuel Medical Center have been impacted.

We reached out to CHI Health about the incident.

"Our facilities are following existing protocols for system outages and taking steps to minimize the disruption. We take our responsibility to ensure the privacy of patients and IT security very seriously," a representative said.

This is a developing story.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.