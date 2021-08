LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Thanks to a donor who knits beanies every year before the first Husker game, babies at CHI Health St. Elizabeth in Lincoln will be ready for Saturday’s kickoff against Illinois.

Here's Emery from McCook, NE

Christian from Lincoln, NE

Rodolfo from Lincoln, NE

And Raiine from Lincoln, NE

