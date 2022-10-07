CHI Health statement: 'We continue to provide patient care and our clinics and hospitals remain open'

Spokeswoman Taylor Miller emailed a statement to news outlets late Thursday in response to questions about the organization's nationwide IT issues.

Read the statement below:

"CHI Health's parent company CommonSpirit Health is managing an IT issue. Our IT teams have taken some of our systems offline, which is impacting some of our facilities.

We continue to provide patient care and our clinics and hospitals remain open. We have, however, made some temporary adjustments, including rescheduling or delaying certain appointments or procedures on a case-by-case basis.

We apologize for this inconvenience. If patients have questions or concerns about upcoming appointments or medical needs, they can call their provider’s office. Please understand there may be longer wait times due to an increased level of calls. There also may be increased wait times at clinics and hospitals.

We are working to resolve the issues as soon as possible. We are grateful to our staff and physicians, who are doing everything possible to minimize the impact to our patients.

We take our responsibility to our patients very seriously and apologize for any inconvenience."

