CHI Health working to get systems back online after ransomware attack

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — CHI Health issued a statement on Tuesday that it is working to restore systems after its parent company, CommonSpirit Health, confirmed ongoing computer issues that resulted from a ransomware attack.

A CHI Health spokesperson said: "We are in the process of restoring the systems that were taken offline. As systems come back online, our providers will be able to access their patients’ electronic health records. Some systems, including patient access to MyChart, are expected to be available in the coming days.

Throughout this process we have taken steps to protect our systems and maintain continuity of care. We are only taking steps to restore systems when it is safe and secure to do so. We thank our patients, clinicians, team members and the community for their patience."

CHI Health's computer systems have been down since at least Oct. 3. The ransomware attack was confirmed on Oct.12.

Patients have been reporting several issues to 3 News Now including trouble scheduling appointments, accessing health record, and appointment cancellation.

