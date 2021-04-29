CHI Midland announces new partnership to serve veterans in the greater Omaha area

PAPILLION, Ne. (KMTV) — CHI Midland announced a new partnership with the Veterans Affairs of Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System that will directly impact veterans of the Greater Omaha area. The VA will be leasing and transforming the 5th and 6th floors of CHI Midland in Papillion into a community living center for veterans.

"Medicine is a calling but many would say military service is also a calling. And now with the opening of this new veterans community living center here at the Midlands hospital, those who have given so much to our great nation will be cared for by those who find meaning in the practice of medicine," said Dr. Cliff Robertson, CEO of CHI Health.

Representatives are looking to open the doors of the living center to veterans in December of this year. The aim of the space is to help those who need just a little extra rehabilitation care. They anticipate the average stay to be between one and six months.

"The typical patient for this CLC will be a hospitalized patient that just needs a little bit more time for rehabilitation before they can go home or a patient who’s had a complex medical event the maybe benefit from long term nursing services but needs time to continue more nursing care than you might be able to receive in a long-term nursing home," said David William, Chief of Staff of the VA Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System.

As of now, the nearest CLC is in Grand Island. Once the space at CHI Midland opens, veterans in the area will be able to receive the care they need while staying close to family. The hospital is also opening a new healing garden for veterans and their families to visit.

Architects who worked on the project say they wanted the space to feel like home and for it to encourage not just medical care but hope for the mind, body and spirit.

To make the space feel less institutionalized, the architects used color, light and built areas like a kitchen to make it feel more homely.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.