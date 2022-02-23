Chicken, burgers & steaks: Omaha organizations donate food to families in need

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A few area organizations joined together Tuesday to help fight hunger in the community.

One of them is Omaha Steaks.

The Food Bank For the Heartland is on the receiving end of a big donation. It took in around 2,000 pounds worth of steaks, chicken and burgers.

Leaders of the food bank say the donation is a huge help since these food items are in high demand.

"The more protein items that we can get in helps us tremendously. It helps families who are on tight budgets that cannot afford items like protein, produce and dairy. Which are difficult for folks to donate," Brian Barks, President and CEO of Food Bank for the Heartland.

That wasn't the only protein donation that was made Tuesday.

Irish Charities of Nebraska donated a delivery of frozen chicken to the Heart Ministry Center.

It will help serve 32,000 families. The Heart Ministry Center says it's a big help for their choice food distribution program.

United Rental employees also pitched in to donate their end-of-year gifts.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.