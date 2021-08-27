Chief Deputy Wayne Hudson announces run for Douglas County Sheriff

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Friday, Wayne D. Hudson, Chief Deputy with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO), announced in a news release and on his Facebook page, that he will be running for Douglas County Sheriff in 2022.

“I truly believe that our entire community is stronger when law enforcement and the community work in a collaborative manner to solve criminal justice issues,” said Hudson. “I’m running for this office because I deeply care for the Douglas County community and for the law enforcement profession — and I want to continue the efforts of bridging the gap between law enforcement and the community.”

RELATED: Douglas Co. Sheriff hangs up badge after half a century of serving the community

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.