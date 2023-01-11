Chief Deputy Wayne Hudson says goodbye to Douglas County

OMAHA, Neb (KMTV) — On Tuesday, Chief Deputy Wayne Hudson reflected on his time with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office during the county board meeting.

“I have no regrets. I had a really long career. I had an inspiring career. The community accepted me with my community service, my community engagement, and that's something i'm hoping to bring here,” said Hudson on Zoom with the board.

Hudson began his law enforcement career in the Air Force in 1986. In 1994 he joined the Douglas County Sheriff's Office as a Reserve Deputy Sheriff and rose through the ranks. He's leaving to become the Shaker Heights, Ohio police chief.

