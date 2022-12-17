Chief Deputy Wayne Hudson to become Chief of Police in Ohio

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Chief Deputy Wayne Hudson will be leaving Douglas County for a Chief of Police position in Ohio, according to a news release.

Shaker Heights, Ohio Mayor David E. Weiss announced on Friday that Hudson will be working as the Chief of Police for the Shaker Heights Police Department starting in January.

“I am very pleased to announce Wayne Hudson’s appointment as Chief of Police,” Weiss said. “He comes to Shaker Heights with a broad and impressive background in law enforcement, demonstrated commitment to community and inclusion, and strong interpersonal communication skills, all of which I view as critical for our next police chief. He will be leading a department of skilled and dedicated professionals with a solid leadership team in place.”

Hudson started his civilian law enforcement career in 1994.

“I’m humbled and thankful to be selected to lead such a fine organization,” Hudson said. “Mayor Weiss has assembled a management team that is doing great things in Shaker Heights, and I look forward to being part of the team. I truly thank the Douglas County community for raising me, educating me, and allowing me in your homes, Houses of Worship and businesses to do community engagement activities. I hope to leave a legacy of dedication, community service, and professional law enforcement services.”

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.