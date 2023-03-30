Watch Now
Child found safe inside of stolen car, Omaha Police investigating

Omaha Police say a stolen SUV with a five-year-old child still inside led to a police presence in southwest Omaha on Wednesday.
Posted at 10:41 PM, Mar 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-29 23:41:28-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Police say a stolen SUV with a five-year-old child still inside led to a police presence in southwest Omaha on Wednesday.

The child was found safe shortly after the vehicle was stolen.

Police say that a mother was near her black SUV in the area of 152nd and F Street when it was taken by two teenage suspects who came to the area in a red car.

A spokesperson for Omaha Police says the suspects ditched the SUV with the child still in it near 153rd and Hillsdale.

Police are treating the incident as auto theft due to the suspects not showing a weapon and didn't use force.

Officers are still searching for the suspects.

