Child in Douglas County dies from a suspected 'brain-eating' amoeba infection

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Health Department said in a news release on Wednesday afternoon that a local child died this week from a suspected case of Primary Amebic Meningoencephalitis (PAM). Further testing from the CDC is needed to confirm the case.

The disease is caused by an organism called Naegleria Fowleri and is sometimes referred to as a "brain-eating amoeba." It's the same organism that caused the death of a Missouri resident who swam in Iowa's Lake of Three Fires earlier this summer.

The health department says that the child possibly acquired the infection while swimming in the Elkhorn River on Sunday.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (NDHHS) said in a news release, "If confirmed, it is the first known death from Naegleria fowleri in Nebraska’s history."

The NDHHS also said that this organism usually occurs when temperatures increase for prolonged periods, causing water temperatures to rise.

Read the Douglas County press release below:

"A child in Douglas County died this week from a suspected infection with Naegleria Fowleri, possibly acquired while swimming Sunday in the Elkhorn River. That organism is responsible for Primary Amebic Meningoencephalitis (PAM). The CDC is conducting further testing to confirm.

The Douglas County Health Department (DCHD) is urging residents to take precautions while being exposed to freshwater sources such as rivers, lakes, and streams. Naegleria Fowleri is present in many freshwater sources and is being identified further north as previously cooler regions become warmer and drier.

The single-celled organism can infect people when water containing the amoeba enters the body through the nose, usually while swimming or diving. A person cannot be infected by drinking contaminated water, and the infection does not spread from person to person. Symptoms usually occur from 1-12 days following infection, and may include headache, fever, nausea, or vomiting. These symptoms may progress to a stiff neck, confusion, seizures, and other neurological symptoms. Death occurs in 97% of cases within about 5 days of symptoms starting.

Plugging the nose, avoiding submerging the head and/or avoiding water entering the nose, avoiding stirring up sediment, and avoiding freshwater sources during later summer weeks when water temperatures rise and water levels decrease can reduce the risk of PAM. Activities that allow or force water into the nose, eyes, or mouth such as water skiing and high-speed tubing increase risk.

Testing of natural water sources is not generally recommended, because the organism is present in so many places.

“We can only imagine the devastation this family must be feeling, and our deepest condolences are with them. We can honor the memory of this child by becoming educated about the risk and then taking steps to prevent infection,” Health Director Dr. Lindsay Huse said.

A press conference will be held at DCHD on Thursday, August 18th at 10:30 am. More information on PAM can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/parasites/naegleria/general.html."

